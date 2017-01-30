Akshay Kumar: I don't meet Salman Khan everyday but we admire each other
Superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan may not be the best of friends but Akshay maintains that they have mutual admiration for each other. "Friendship doesn't mean you meet everyday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
|Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House
|Oct '16
|o see the light
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC