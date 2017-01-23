Actress hospitalised after being attacked by stray dogs in Mumbai
Parul Yadav, who has made her name in Kannada films, is being treated at Kokilaben Hospital after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs near her Mumbai residence Never in her wildest dreams would actress Parul Yadav have imagined that this is how her day would turn out. She was quietly preparing for the Kannada remake of 'Queen' when on Monday evening she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs near her Mumbai residence.
