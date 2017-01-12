Actors Prosenjit, Dev and Paoli Dam launch Ram Kamal Mukherjee's book 'Long Island Iced Tea'
Kolkata, Jan 16 : Tollywood actors Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev and Paoli Dam launched journalist-turned writer Ram Kamal Mukherjee's fictional book, 'Long Island Iced Tea' here on Saturday. Long Island Iced Tea named after the cocktail contains eight short stories dwelling on relationships.
