50 new cinemas to open in 6 months as 35% rise in cinemagoers in Qatar over 3 years

13 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Despite the popularity of home theatres, the number of cinema-goers in Qatar has increased by 35 percent over the past three years, says an official. The number of cinema halls in Qatar has crossed 100 and around 50 new cinemas are set to be opened over the next six months.

