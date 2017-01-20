2016: How Sairat changed filmi rules

2016: How Sairat changed filmi rules

Rajinikath's Kabali, the Bengali romance Praktan , Telugu film A Aa and Punjabi movie Sardaarji 2 were also instrumental in growing the share of regional films at the Indian box office to 18-20 per cent, from 15 per cent in 2015. Content is credited as the main reason.

