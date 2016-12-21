World's highest-paid actors raked in the cash in 2016 Here's the list ...
Former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, cleaned up in 2016, earning an estimated $64.5 million from the upcoming "Fast & Furious 8" and "Central Intelligence." He is the highest paid actor on Forbes annual list.
