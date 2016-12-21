Victory run of 'Pink' makes Amitabh B...

Victory run of 'Pink' makes Amitabh Bachchan proud

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: DNA India

The Shahenshah of Bollywood has been gushing about PINK ever since it released and now that the movie continues its victory run in the awards, the veteran actor feels "happy and proud." Big B took to Twitter to share his delight in a series of posts as the film won "best film, director, dialogue, actor..country and jury in sync" in the recently held Stardust Awards.

