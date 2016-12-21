Top 5 highest grossing Aamir Khan movies!1 hour ago
Aamir Khan - the perfectionist of Bollywood is the highest paid actor in film industry. The actor kick started his bollywood career with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak which was released in 1988.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec 15
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
|Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House
|Oct '16
|o see the light
|5
|Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC