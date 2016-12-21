The Best of 2016 in Theater, Dance, B...

The Best of 2016 in Theater, Dance, Books, and Film

Independent Weekly

American Honey Newcomer Sasha Lane's stunningly tough but vulnerable performance and Robbie Ryan's cinematography capture the raw, vibrant energy of teens on society's fringes. - Laura Jaramillo Arrival In what's basically an art film with a Paramount budget, Denis Villeneuve gives us an alien invasion without fighting, a lesson in linguistics, a formidable Amy Adams, and a heady twist that really lands, all with cold, engrossing beauty and fascination.

Chicago, IL

