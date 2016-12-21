Sundar C's 'Sangamithra' heroines and shooting locations plans
The year end mega news came from Sri Thenandal Films regarding the official confirmation about their costliest project 'Sangamithra' directed by Sundar C, budgeted around 400 Crores. As reported by us a few months earlier Jayam Ravi and Arya are the two heroes with A.R. Rahman scoring the music.
