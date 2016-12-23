Spanish auteur Almodovar says he is still learning after decades making movies

ROUGH CUT With his new movie, "Julieta", Spanish director Pedro Almodovar returns to the "feminine universe" in trademark colorful fashion. Speaking to Reuters in Beverly Hills ahead of the film's U.S. release, the filmmaker said every movie he makes is a challenge which he undertakes with the same "passion" and "uncertainty" as when he started out directing movies 35 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.