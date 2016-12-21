Sakshi Tanwar: I am done with daily soaps

Sakshi Tanwar, one of TV's brightest faces, in an exclusive interview with mid-day talks about why she is done with daily soaps, her big screen outing in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' and more Sakshi Tanwar considers herself the luckiest among actors on the cast of this week's release, Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal'. Unlike others, she neither had to prep for the physically challenging wrestling, nor chop off her tresses like the other ladies did.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.