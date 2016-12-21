Sakshi Tanwar: I am done with daily s...

Sakshi Tanwar: I am done with daily soaps

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Sakshi Tanwar, one of TV's brightest faces, in an exclusive interview with mid-day talks about why she is done with daily soaps, her big screen outing in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' and more Sakshi Tanwar considers herself the luckiest among actors on the cast of this week's release, Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal'. Unlike others, she neither had to prep for the physically challenging wrestling, nor chop off her tresses like the other ladies did.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec 15 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
News Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 7
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,766 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,208

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC