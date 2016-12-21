Review: 'Julieta," a film by Pedro Almodovar
Julieta , from lately hit-or-miss Spanish auteur Pedro Almodovar, comes with a curious amount of restraint from the normally flamboyant filmmaker, but that doesn't mean it isn't idiosyncratic in many ways. The relative subtlety and moodiness of Julieta suits him well, and while it's doubtful that he'll continue this track of earnestness and sincerity for longer than a single film, Almodovar at least proves to his growing number of detractors that he's still capable of learning new tricks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gate.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec 15
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
|Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House
|Oct '16
|o see the light
|5
|Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC