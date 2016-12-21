Review: 'Julieta," a film by Pedro Al...

Review: 'Julieta," a film by Pedro Almodovar

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Gate

Julieta , from lately hit-or-miss Spanish auteur Pedro Almodovar, comes with a curious amount of restraint from the normally flamboyant filmmaker, but that doesn't mean it isn't idiosyncratic in many ways. The relative subtlety and moodiness of Julieta suits him well, and while it's doubtful that he'll continue this track of earnestness and sincerity for longer than a single film, Almodovar at least proves to his growing number of detractors that he's still capable of learning new tricks.

