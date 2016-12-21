Priyanka Chopra to now produce Sikkimese-Nepali film
Despite juggling her Bollywood and international acting projects, Priyanka Chopra ensures she takes time out for her production house, Purple Pebbles, which is managed by mother Dr Madhu Chopra. After two successful outings in regional cinema as a producer , the desi girl is now venturing into Nepali cinema.
