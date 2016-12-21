Preview: 60+ Animated Feature Films t...

Preview: 60+ Animated Feature Films to Look for in 2017

When we published our 2016 animated feature preview , the most common reaction was, "Wow, that's a lot of animated features!" One industry veteran even went so far as to question whether our list of 47 animated features constituted an " animated feature bubble ." In truth, if you tally up all the animated features released globally in 2016, the total would be closer to a hundred films.

Chicago, IL

