Photos: Hema Malini, Shriya Saran at Telugu film 'Gautamiputra Satakarni' audio launch

Tirupati: The audio of upcoming Telugu historical mega budget film 'Gautamiputra Satakarni' starring N Balakrishna in lead role was released by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu released the audio of the film, based on the life of an emperor of Satavahana dynasty 1800 years ago, in the presence of Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu at a grand function at a school ground.

