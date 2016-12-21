Photos: 10 Bollywood celebs who made ...

Photos: 10 Bollywood celebs who made news for their looks in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

From Aamir Khan in'Dangal' and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Fan' to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'purple' lips and Rakhi Sawant's 'Modi'-fied dress, here are 10 Bollywood celebs who made news for their looks in 2016 Aamir Khan is an actor who goes all out to get the perfect look for his character. The actor, who plays the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in 'Dangal', had to first gain weight and then lose it all to portray the different stages of Phogat's life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec 15 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
News Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 7
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,848 • Total comments across all topics: 277,488,101

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC