Photos: 10 Bollywood celebs who made news for their looks in 2016

From Aamir Khan in'Dangal' and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Fan' to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'purple' lips and Rakhi Sawant's 'Modi'-fied dress, here are 10 Bollywood celebs who made news for their looks in 2016 Aamir Khan is an actor who goes all out to get the perfect look for his character. The actor, who plays the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in 'Dangal', had to first gain weight and then lose it all to portray the different stages of Phogat's life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.