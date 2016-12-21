'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Sarbjit' in Oscar race

Two Bollywood biopics have made it to the long list of 336 feature films contending for Best Picture Oscar -- Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Sarbjit', which featured Randeep Hooda as prisoner Sarabjit Singh. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the list on Wednesday.

