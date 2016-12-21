Movie Rewind: Tom Ford fashions powerful statement in 'Nocturnal Animals'
Academy Award nominees Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Shannon star in the wicked web of deceit and drama that is "Nocturnal Animals." MERRICK MORTON/Focus Features "Nocturnal Animals" is a gorgeous, dark art-house drama about our most destructive emotions and actions with regard to relationships, regret and revenge.
