International film execs inspect Abu Dhabi as potential filmmaking location
Top US and UK film executives visited Abu Dhabi last week for a showcase tour of what the Emirate has to offer as a filming location for international productions. Hosted by Abu Dhabi Film Commission , producers representing Hollywood giants Warner Brother Productions and Universal Studios, and the UK-based makers of the iconic James Bond films, EON Productions, arrived in the Capital last Sunday for the five day tour.
