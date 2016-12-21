Goodbye 2016: revellers farewell a ye...

Goodbye 2016: revellers farewell a year of deadly violence and conflicts

As 2016 drew to a close, revellers around the world bid a weary adieu to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts, deadly attacks at gatherings and deaths of legendary celebrities. Sydney sent up a dazzling tribute to 2016's fallen icons with a New Year's Eve fireworks display honoring the late singer David Bowie and late actor Gene Wilder, becoming the first major city to bid a bittersweet adieu to a turbulent year.

