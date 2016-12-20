FSLC Announces Neighboring Scenes: Ne...

FSLC Announces Neighboring Scenes: New Latin American Cinema This January

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Film Society of Lincoln Center announces the second annual Neighboring Scenes, a showcase of contemporary Latin American cinema, co-presented with Cinema Tropical. Exhibiting the breadth of styles, techniques, and approaches employed by Latin American filmmakers today, the festival highlights impressive recent productions from across the region.

