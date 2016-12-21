Cineworld Broad Street and Odeon Broadway Plaza both open on Christmas Day this year
Cineworld Broad Street opened on Christmas Day today for the second year running and Odeon Broadway Plaza followed suit for the first time. Popular films included Rogue One: A Star Wars story, starring former Kings Norton Girls' School pupil Felicity Jones, as well as the sci-fi thriller Passengers and Bollywood film Dangal.
