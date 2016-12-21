Cinemas have high hopes for family movies despite lower Star Wars ticket sales
With Star Wars ticket sales well down this year, Australian cinema executives are hoping that family films will underpin a strong finish to 2016. The Hollywood animated movies Moana and Sing and the Australian drama Red Dog: True Blue are all expected to perform solidly when they open on Boxing Day - the biggest movie-going day of the year in this country.
