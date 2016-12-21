Cinemas have high hopes for family mo...

Cinemas have high hopes for family movies despite lower Star Wars ticket sales

15 hrs ago Read more: The Age

With Star Wars ticket sales well down this year, Australian cinema executives are hoping that family films will underpin a strong finish to 2016. The Hollywood animated movies Moana and Sing and the Australian drama Red Dog: True Blue are all expected to perform solidly when they open on Boxing Day - the biggest movie-going day of the year in this country.

