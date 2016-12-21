Bollywood's biggest controversies 2016: Salman Khan's rape remark,...

Money trouble after demonetisation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his decision to spike Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in November. The after-effects on showbiz? Shooting schedules were put on hold, films' release dates were pushed forward, single-screen theatres like Regal Cinema and Golcha Cinema in Delhi ended up fighting for survival, footfalls at the multiplexes and single-screen theatres went down and pinched the box-office collection of the films.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.