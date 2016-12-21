'Bapu Sehat Ke Liye Tu To Haanikaarak He' singers Sarvar, Sartaj become stars

Superstar Aamir Khan's "Dangal" has given a perfect launchpad to many newcomers including young singers Sarvar and Sartaj, who have crooned the song "Bapu Sehat Ke Liye Tu To Haanikaarak He". The film has changed the lives of both the children from Barna and Dangri villages of Jaisalmer and they are happy that people now come to click selfies with them.

