Assassin's Creed review: Australian Justin Kurzel turns epic into art film

2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Films based on video games are often derided as hackwork - but Assassin's Creed is the most daring film yet from the Australian director Justin Kurzela , previously known for the true-crime drama Snowtown and a strenuously dark version of Macbeth . Michael Fassbender's anti-hero is a killer saved from execution, who relives the experience of an assassin during the Spanish Inquisition.

