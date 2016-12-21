Anupam Kher's 500th film's world premiere at Sundance Film Festival
Mumbai, Dec 25 : Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher's 500th film "The Big Sick" will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. [NK Bollywood] "My 500th film 'The Big Sick' selected for world premiere at Sundance Film Festival.
