Alia Bhatt on horrific experience of shooting 'Udta Punjab' rape scene

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shared the dreadful experience of shooting for her gang-rape scene in the critically-acclaimed film 'Udta Punjab' during an interview with film critic and host Rajeev Masand. Alia Bhatt, who earned praise for her performance as Bihari migrant worker in the film, said, " Technically speaking, it was never ever graphic but while shooting... On set you want to be technical about it - 'Haan you come here, then this happens, then we'll do that and I'll scream and...' So the face is all 'Yeah, I'm with it, I'm okay with it because I'm acting'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.