Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' will NOT be released in Pakistan

Tuesday Dec 20

The much awaited film Dangal starring Aamir Khan will not light up the silver screen in Pakistan. Contrary to reports suggesting that Bollywood films will now enjoy a free run in the neighbouring country, the Nitesh Tiwari directed flick will not be released in Pakistan.

