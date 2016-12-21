Aamir Khan to promote Marathi cinema

Mumbai, Dec 20 : Actor Aamir Khan has decided to attach the trailer of Marathi film "Ti Saddhya Kay Karte" with his Bollywood film "Dangal" to promote Marathi cinema. [NK Bollywood] His spokesperson said: "Aamir is very excited to promote Marathi cinema and so he is assuring all his support to take it one step ahead."

