5 reasons why the trailer of Govinda's comeback film Aa Gaya Hero looks AWFUL!3 min ago

A typical Bollywood title Aa Gaya Hero produced by Govinda a nd apparently written by him in order to revive his career, as a typical Bollywood hero seems catastrophic. The moment I started watching the trailer, I was so pressed on the era Govinda had left in 90's that actually drove me into watching the trailer in the first place, I could see Govinda eagerly trying to sign his autograph in every frame that he was in, the superstar Govinda whose films were most awaited in 90's is finding hard to cope up with life's harsh side; his age.

