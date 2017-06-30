Suspected DUI driver starts cross-county chase and standoff on highway

A driver suspected of DUI and hit-and-run led authorities on a chase in both southern San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County, which culminated with a standoff on Highway 101. [ KSBY ] Around 8:15 p.m. Monday, a caller rpeorted a hit-and-run at Oceano Memorial Campground by Mendel Drive and Air Park Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.