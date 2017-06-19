To resist Trump's climate assault, California must curb oil production
President Trump's departure from the Paris climate agreement was a serious blow to the international battle against global warming. But if Trump's reckless retreat has a silver lining, it's the stirring pledges we've heard from California Gov. Jerry Brown and other state leaders determined to carry on the climate fight.
Arroyo Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Jun 10
|rickyruns82
|7
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Jun 6
|really nice people
|3
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun 1
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 29
|AJS
|5
|Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work...
|May 25
|Paquito
|1
|RV water
|May 24
|Ray Ray
|1
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May '17
|DaveinMass
|38
