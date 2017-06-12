State of California identifies Lopez ...

State of California identifies Lopez Dam as "high-hazard"

San Luis Obispo County's Lopez Dam near Arroyo Grande is a "high-hazard" reservoir, according to an recent assessment conducted by the state of California. Earlier this year, the Oroville Dam's primary spillway suffered damage and began to erode.

