SLO County employee arrested for distributing child pornography
Arroyo Grande police arrested an administrative assistant for the San Luis Obispo County planning department on May 16 for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography. After a short investigation, police served a search warrant at 35-year-old Alex Daniel Rosen's home on the 700 block of Evans Road in San Luis Obispo and discovered hundreds of images of adolescent boys and girls engaged in sex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
Arroyo Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Jun 10
|rickyruns82
|7
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Jun 6
|really nice people
|3
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun 1
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 29
|AJS
|5
|Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work...
|May 25
|Paquito
|1
|RV water
|May 24
|Ray Ray
|1
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May 19
|DaveinMass
|39
Find what you want!
Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC