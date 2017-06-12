SLO County employee arrested for dist...

SLO County employee arrested for distributing child pornography

Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Cal Coast News

Arroyo Grande police arrested an administrative assistant for the San Luis Obispo County planning department on May 16 for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography. After a short investigation, police served a search warrant at 35-year-old Alex Daniel Rosen's home on the 700 block of Evans Road in San Luis Obispo and discovered hundreds of images of adolescent boys and girls engaged in sex.

