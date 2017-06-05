School bus driver allegedly molested ...

School bus driver allegedly molested 9-year-old girl

An Arroyo Grande man who allegedly molested a 9-year-old girl while working as a bus driver for the Lucia Mar Unified School District was arrested on Wednesday. Last week, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office mounted an investigation after receiving a report that David Kenneth Lamb, 48, sexually molested the 9-year-old girl.

