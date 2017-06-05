One mac to rule them all: New Times s...

One mac to rule them all: New Times staffers eat through SLO County's cheesiest offerings

Our friendship was sealed at Black Sheep in San Luis Obispo when we bonded over our shared love of their original pub mac 'n' cheese, in all its gooey, luscious, baked glory. We were happy but wondered if there was more? Could there be another mac 'n' cheese out there for us? So we took on the burden, in the name of journalism, and ate our way through seven different cheesy, noodle-filled delicacies at some choice spots in SLO County.

