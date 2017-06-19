Man who killed Arroyo Grande girl den...

Man who killed Arroyo Grande girl denied parole

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Cal Coast News

One of two men who beat, strangled and killed a 10-year-old Arroyo Grande girl in 1979 was denied parole last month. This is the eighth time the state has found Randy Cook, now 55, unsuitable for release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

