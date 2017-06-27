Gerhardt Hubner's new math

Monday Jun 12 Read more: Cal Coast News

Extra! Extra! Read all about it! South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District Administrator Gerhardt Hubner has discovered a way to spend more money than the district received; but still ending up with a surplus. Hubner's beginning fund balance was $5,561,123; district revenues were $3,485,758, over nine months the district spent $3,813,284.

