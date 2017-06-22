Fired SLO police officer loses latest bid to get job back

A former San Luis Obispo police officer who was fired from the department in 2014 appears to have lost his latest bid to get his job back, according to a tentative ruling issued June 28. In 2016, Kevin Waddell filed a lawsuit against the City of San Luis Obispo that challenged his termination for dishonesty. Waddell argued that the evidence against him was not sufficient and that his termination was "an abuse of discretion."

