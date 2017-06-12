Coastal Community Builders and Presidio Residential Capital Have Sold ...
"We saw a need for quality housing stock on the Central Coast and provided a range of options to meet all families' needs," said Coastal Community Builders' President Gary Grossman. "Homebuyers in San Luis Obispo County recognized that quality and snapped up our homes."
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arroyo Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Jun 10
|rickyruns82
|7
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Jun 6
|really nice people
|3
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun 1
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 29
|AJS
|5
|Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work...
|May 25
|Paquito
|1
|RV water
|May 24
|Ray Ray
|1
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May 19
|DaveinMass
|38
Find what you want!
Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC