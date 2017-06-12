Business Symposium Focuses on Managin...

Business Symposium Focuses on Managing Change

Saturday Jun 3

Employee-retention expert Sharon Jordan-Evans, entrepreneur and media pioneer Stanley Fields, and former Major League Baseball prospect Matt Imhof will offer perspectives on effectively managing change at this year's Central Coast Business Symposium. Hosted by Andre, Morris & Buttery and created to provide local leaders with ideas for improving businesses and the community, the event will be 2:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande.

