Arroyo Grande men arrested for using SLO's resident's credit card
A San Luis Obispo resident lost more more than $1,200 worth of property after leaving valuables in an unlocked car in the 200 block of California Boulevard. Among the items that were stolen was a credit card, which two Arroyo Grande men were later caught using at local businesses.
