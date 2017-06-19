Arroyo Grande men arrested for using ...

Arroyo Grande men arrested for using SLO's resident's credit card

A San Luis Obispo resident lost more more than $1,200 worth of property after leaving valuables in an unlocked car in the 200 block of California Boulevard. Among the items that were stolen was a credit card, which two Arroyo Grande men were later caught using at local businesses.

