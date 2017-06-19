Arroyo Grande man drowns off Avila Beach

Arroyo Grande man drowns off Avila Beach

Rescue personnel were unable to find the body of a 35-year-old man Arroyo Grande man who drowned while fishing three miles off the coast of Port San Luis on Friday afternoon. Shortly before noon, Nicholas Deloss Marold was fishing with a friend when he went into the ocean and then did not resurface.

