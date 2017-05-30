Punkified roots trio The Devil Makes Three returns to the Alex Madonna Expo Center on May 26
T he Devil Makes Three has become a staple around here, at first a hard-to-categorize trio that played the old SLO Brew location, delivering a mix of ragtime, roots blues, jazz, and folk wrapped in a punk ethos. Genre-bending trio The Devil Makes Three plays the Alex Madonna Expo Center on May 26, touring in support of their newest CD.
