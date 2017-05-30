Lompoc Fire Chief Kurt Latipow Announ...

Lompoc Fire Chief Kurt Latipow Announces Retirement

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Noozhawk

Lompoc Fire Chief Kurt Latipow will retire at the end of next month, concluding a 40-year career that included tenures with agencies across California and Nevada. "Lompoc was extremely fortunate to have a fire chief of Kurt Latipow's caliber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arroyo Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Fri Penelope W 4
NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE Thu Agent Clark 2
SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ... May 29 AJS 5
News Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work... May 25 Paquito 1
RV water May 24 Ray Ray 1
News High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv... May 19 DaveinMass 39
SLO has a new Judge Coates May 18 TBS 1
See all Arroyo Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now

Arroyo Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arroyo Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Arroyo Grande, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,950 • Total comments across all topics: 281,486,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC