Lompoc Fire Chief Kurt Latipow Announces Retirement
Lompoc Fire Chief Kurt Latipow will retire at the end of next month, concluding a 40-year career that included tenures with agencies across California and Nevada. "Lompoc was extremely fortunate to have a fire chief of Kurt Latipow's caliber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arroyo Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Fri
|Penelope W
|4
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Thu
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 29
|AJS
|5
|Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work...
|May 25
|Paquito
|1
|RV water
|May 24
|Ray Ray
|1
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May 19
|DaveinMass
|39
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|May 18
|TBS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC