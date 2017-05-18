Grover Beach Council member twists pu...

Grover Beach Council member twists public comment

1 hr ago

A member of the Grover Beach City Council had her little feelings hurt at the council meeting of May 17. She felt that I called her a whore. Actually, I asked the entire council if they considered themselves whores? One female member of the council said it was not offending to her and she was cognizant of the issue being brought forward.

