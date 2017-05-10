Buckshi out as county administrative officer
San Luis Obispo County's top administrative officer , Dan Buckshi, announced May 12 he's leaving his county post to take a city manager job in Walnut Creek. SLO County Administrative Officer Dan Buckshi announced he's accepted a city manager position at Walnut Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arroyo Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08)
|May 8
|Terry805
|95
|San Luis Police Abuses
|May 4
|anglo persecution
|3
|Avila Beach Music Thread
|May 3
|Musikologist
|4
|SLO PD Installs Fake Cameras
|May 3
|Yaxpayer rip off
|1
|Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis...
|May 1
|cinnabar ore
|2
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Apr 22
|Cho
|8
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar '17
|Oh Yea
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC