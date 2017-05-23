AG man threatens Lauren Southern, get...

AG man threatens Lauren Southern, gets kicked off Twitter

An Arroyo Grande man threatened to forcibly stop activist-journalist Lauren Southern from speaking at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo on Thursday evening. Southern is a Canadian conservative with libertarian leanings who is a vocal critic of feminism and mass immigration.

